CH Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

7.2

2413レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

CH Hotel is the ultimate place to use as your base during a visit to Thailand's northern region. This property is within walking distance of many of Chiang Mai's best and most popular attractions, such as the Night Bazaar. The international airport is a mere 25-minute drive away. Recreation is provided at the outdoor pool and with massage treatments. Wi-Fi is provided in all rooms and is accessible in public areas as well. Meeting facilities and laundry service are also provided on-site for the convenience of guests. To proceed with your reservation at the CH Hotel, simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

6,10 Soi 8, Charoenprathet Road, Muang,, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

