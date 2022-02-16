Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 Korat (SHA Extra Plus)Wake up to the wonder of Nakhonratchasima with a stay at Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 Korat (SHA Extra Plus), located only minutes from the heart of the city. Sampling the authentic culture of Nakhonratchasima is easy with a stay at Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 Korat (SHA Extra Plus), just 1.2 km from Thao Suranaree (Ya Mo) Monument.The facilities and services provided by Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 Korat (SHA Extra Plus) ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including safety deposit boxes.The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 Korat (SHA Extra Plus). The hotel provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained. The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNever let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Light snacking is available day or night with the hotel's vending machines.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 Korat (SHA Extra Plus). The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Around the propertyVisit the sights and local attractions of Nakhonratchasima during your stay at the hotel. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Nakhonratchasima, chances are you'll find it at The Mall Ratchasima located 1.5 km away. Engage in the city's best art at Khorat Fossil Museum located 15.4 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay herePast guests rate facilities here higher than 96% of the city's accommodation.This hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 96% of accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 98% of accommodations in the city for its location.