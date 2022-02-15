PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6

596レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 0
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 1
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 2
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 3
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 4
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 5
+34 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sri Racha, Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, shopping, sightseeing hub of Chonburi. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, 100% non-smoking. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chonburi.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Srirachaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Laem Thao The Wa - Sai Lo Soi 6, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
との評価
3388 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
39 レビュー
から ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
との評価
3486 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
との評価
659 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
との評価
2305 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU