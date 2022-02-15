Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus)Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus) is a distinct addition to Rayong and a smart choice for travelers. This resort is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore. Book a room at Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus), just 2.4 km from Laem Mae Phim Beach, and oceanside fun will be an option every day.All offerings provided by Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the resort keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Rayong is made even more convenient with the shuttle services available at the resort.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the resort's ticket service and tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus). For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the resort. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus). Enjoy your stay even more at the resort, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. Rooms at Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus) are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as mini bar is provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find a hair dryer and bathrobes available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus). A number of great dining options at the resort assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar. Are you a great cook? Make your own meals in-house at the resort's BBQ facilities.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus). A beach that's accessible right from the resort puts you close to the ocean during your stay. A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage, hot tub, spa and sauna. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the resort's pool.At Centara Q Resort Rayong (SHA Extra Plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the resort's poolside bar. Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the resort's fitness facility. Beat the hot weather with cooling water activities like fishing, snorkeling, non-motorized water sports, diving and wind surfing. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the resort's library and games room.Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Rayong. Be sure to visit HTMS Prasae Memorial located 10.4 km away, an item on every checklist of those who travel to Rayong. A great museum trip can be had at KruKung Museum located 4.9 km away, with local art that provides a sense of the region.