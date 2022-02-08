PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7

1150レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+28 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Central Pattaya, Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as -5 Supper Club, D'or Spa, Pattaya Klang Market within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

80/167 Moo.9, Soi Petchtrakool (Soi A.R.) Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU