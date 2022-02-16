Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+) is in the heart of the city's commercial and shopping districts and within easy reach of the airport, connections to Bangkok, and the Malaysian border. With five meeting rooms able to accommodate up to 300 people, the Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+) offers an ideal venue for business and social gatherings of every kind. The business center provides Internet access, fax/photocopying services, translation facilities, and secretarial services. The four restaurants and the bar at the Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+) serve a variety of different cuisines. The 237 well-appointed guestrooms and suites offer a range of amenities to ensure a relaxing stay. Recreational facilities include a swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, a sauna, and traditional Thai massage treatments. For your reservation at the Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.