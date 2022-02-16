Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani (SHA Plus+), formerly known as Charoensri Grand Royal Hotel, is located in one of the most popular cities in the northeast of Thailand. This area is also the gateway to Laos, northern Vietnam, and southern China with its proximity to the Friendship Bridge across the Mekong River. After their renovation, the hotel is ready to offer excellent service and basic amenities to satisfy their guests. You will find 24-hour room service, facilities for the disabled, daily newspapers, and a business center. With its convenient location, guests can easily access the city’s largest shopping and lifestyle center within a minute. The shopping mall includes a Robinson’s department store and a TOPS supermarket together with a Major Cineplex and Major Bowl. Clock Tower Roundabout and Kom Luang Prajak Circle are also within minutes of your room. Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani (SHA Plus+) is truly your number one accommodation when visiting Udon Thani.