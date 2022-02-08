KRABI TEST & GO

キャピタルO1111アナンダランタリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5

335レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にキャピタルO1111アナンダランタリゾート 直接連絡し、 キャピタルO1111アナンダランタリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

美しいクロンダオとプラエロングビーチを見下ろすこのリゾートは、ビーチロードの8エーカーを占めています。 48室の客室には、それぞれに専用バルコニーがあり、現代的な装飾とすべてのモダンな設備を備えた上品な内装で、ゲストに最高の快適さを提供します。宿泊施設から歩いてすぐのところに、ランタ島の有名なショッピング、ダイニング、エンターテイメントエリアがあります。キャピタルO1111アナンダランタリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、便利なロケーション、献身的なスタッフ、一流の施設で、長い間旅行者に人気がありました。キャピタルO1111アナンダランタリゾート（SHA Plus +）で予約するには、ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信してください。

住所/地図

224 Moo 3, Sala Dan, Ko Lanta District, Krabi, 81150, Thailand, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

