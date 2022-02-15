BANGKOK TEST & GO

Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

30レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+1 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Campagne Hotel & Residence is ideally situated in Pathum Thani, one of the city's most popular locales. The property is just away from the city center, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pathum Thani property. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. Guests can choose from 17 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Pathum Thani, make Campagne Hotel & Residence your home away from home.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

5/95 Village No.2 Tiwanon Rd. ,Ban Klang, Muang, Pathum Thani,, Pathum Thani, Pathum Thani, Thailand, 12000

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Don Muang Hotel
8.1
との評価
2646 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
との評価
506 レビュー
から ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
との評価
487 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
との評価
730 レビュー
から ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
との評価
441 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU