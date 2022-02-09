BANGKOK TEST & GO

BS Premier Airport Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.1

1366レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
BS Premier Airport Hotel - Image 0
BS Premier Airport Hotel - Image 1
BS Premier Airport Hotel - Image 2
BS Premier Airport Hotel - Image 3
BS Premier Airport Hotel - Image 4
BS Premier Airport Hotel - Image 5
+42 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

BS Premier Airport Hotel, located in Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Wat Sangkaracha, Chaolanta Chaika Suvarnabhumi Restaurant, Krua Rabieng Nam Restaurant. The facilities and services provided by BS Premier Airport Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. 64 rooms spread over 4 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. BS Premier Airport Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

住所/地図

836/1 Ladkrabang Rd., Ladkrabang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

