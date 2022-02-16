PHUKET TEST & GO

Betong Hello Hotel - Yala Sandbox Hotel

Yala
8.2

171レビューによる評価
February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Betong Hello HotelThe facilities and services provided by Betong Hello Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Betong. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation.While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include express check-in or check-out and luggage storage. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Betong Hello Hotel. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Selected rooms have cable TV to keep guests entertained. The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and mini bar.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel's food and dining score higher than 96% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 96% of accommodations in the city.

住所/地図

10 Amornrit rd., Betong, Betong, Thailand, 95110

