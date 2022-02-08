Beston Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Beston Pattaya, located a short walk from the main road known as Pattaya South, offers an outdoor pool and room with free WiFi access.

It is 0.9 mi from the beach and the famous nightlife along Walking Street. Using public transport, guests can easily get around the city and visit attractions nearby. Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi International Airport are approximately a 1.5 hour drive away.

Air-conditioned rooms and suites feature a flat-screen TV, an electric kettle and a refrigerator. The private bathroom comes with a shower, a hairdryer and free toiletries.

Meals can be ordered at Beston Pattaya's restaurant or nearby. The hotel features a 24-hour reception and a free daily maid service.