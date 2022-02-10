BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Oasis Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

527レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Bangkok Oasis Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Oasis Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Oasis Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Oasis Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Oasis Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Oasis Hotel - Image 5
+18 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Bangkok Oasis Hotel, located in the Pratunam area, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 1 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Bangkok Oasis Hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, elevator, ATM/cash machine on site can be enjoyed here. Guests can choose from 156 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Bangkok Oasis Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Bangkok Oasis Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Bangkok Oasis Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

111 Rama 6 soi 24 Thung Phayathai,Ratchathevi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
2605 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
との評価
7337 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU