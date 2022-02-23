BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Bed and Bike - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

147レビューによる評価
更新日 February 23, 2022
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 0
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 1
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 2
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 3
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 4
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 5
+20 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bangkok Bed and Bike is located in the Khaosan area of Bangkok. Only 1 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bangkok Bed and Bike, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Bangkok Bed and Bike is reflected in every guestroom. carpeting, clothes rack, linens, locker, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as billiards, games room to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bangkok Bed and Bike is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Bangkok Bed and Bikeゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Bangkok Bed and Bike
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

19/6 Sikak Phrayasi, Charoenkrung Road, Wangburaphaphirom, Phranakorn, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
との評価
1324 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
との評価
3583 レビュー
から ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
との評価
601 レビュー
から ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
との評価
1352 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
との評価
1763 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
との評価
778 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU