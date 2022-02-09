HUA HIN TEST & GO

Baannilrath - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5

523レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Baannilrath - Image 0
Baannilrath - Image 1
Baannilrath - Image 2
Baannilrath - Image 3
Baannilrath - Image 4
Baannilrath - Image 5
+17 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Hua Hin City Center, Baannilrath is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Hua Hin / Cha-am. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Designer, Western Tours, Pone Kingpetch Monument give to this hotel a special charm. Baannilrath offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Baannilrath is home to 35 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, golf course (on site), golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, solarium. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am, make Baannilrath your home away from home.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Baannilrathゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Baannilrath
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

79 Patchkasem Road (near soi 63/1), Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU