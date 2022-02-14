バーンカロンブリリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

カロンの中心部に位置するバーンカロンブリリゾートは、白い砂浜と透き通った海の隣に誇らしげに位置しています。 4階建てのリゾートは、島の他の地域の交通や騒音から離れた居心地の良い隠れ家です。効率的な多言語対応のスタッフがあらゆるニーズにお応えします。ビーチはホテルの本館からすぐの場所にあり、バーンカロンブリリゾートは太陽を愛する人やビーチで過ごす人にとって理想的な宿泊施設です。館内の設備には、プールサイドバー、海の見えるレストラン、リラックスできるタイ式マッサージ、インターネットへのアクセスが含まれます。バーンカロンブリリゾートでの予約を続行するには、安全なオンラインフォームに到着日と出発日を入力してください。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい バーンカロンブリリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す バーンカロンブリリゾート すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。