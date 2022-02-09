バーンカロンリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

プーケットの2つの素晴らしいビーチを利用して、両方の徒歩圏内に素晴らしいリゾートを配置します。何が得られますか？カロンビーチからわずか150m、カタビーチからわずか300mの場所にあるバーンカロンリゾート。太陽の下で楽しみたいほとんどのゲストは、これら2つの素晴らしいビーチを最大限に活用できますが、リゾートには、スイミングプール、ジャグジー、プールバーなどのさまざまな機会もあります。さらに、バーンカロンリゾートの80室の客室にはすべて専用バルコニーがあり、旅行者が期待するその他の多くの設備が備わっています。バーンカロンリゾートの部屋を予約する準備ができたら、安全なオンライン予約フォームに旅行日を入力して、をクリックしてください。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい バーンカロンリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す バーンカロンリゾート すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。