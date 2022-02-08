PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.1

29レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi in Ko Yao Noi provides adults-only accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, a bar and a garden. An indoor swimming pool and a car rental service are available for guests. Free private parking is available and the resort also features bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area. The rooms at the resort are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and a shower. Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi provides some rooms with pool views, and rooms have a patio. All rooms will provide guests with a fridge. The accommodation offers a à la carte or American breakfast. Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi offers a terrace. Guests at the resort will be able to enjoy activities in and around Ko Yao Noi, like cycling. Patong Beach is 40 km from Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi, while Phi Phi Don is 46 km from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 23 km from the accommodation.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Awana Villa Resort Yaonoiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

69/9 Moo 6 T. kohyaonoi A.kohyao Phang Nga, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ケープクーズーホテル
9.1
との評価
467 レビュー
から ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
との評価
850 レビュー
から ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
との評価
3391 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンティヤープーケットナタイリゾート＆スパ
9.3
との評価
36 レビュー
から ฿-1
カリマリゾートアンドヴィラズカオラック
9
との評価
577 レビュー
から ฿-1
カオラックマーリンリゾート
8.3
との評価
105 レビュー
から ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
との評価
114 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU