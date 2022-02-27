TRAT TEST & GO

Avada Hotel - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.6

488レビューによる評価
更新日 February 27, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Koh Kood area, Avada Hotel is the perfect place to experience Trat and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Avada Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 70 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, complimentary tea, towels, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Avada Hotel.

住所/地図

Sukhumvit Road, Trad City Center, Trat, Thailand, 23000

