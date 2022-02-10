KRABI TEST & GO

Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5

1368レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 0
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 1
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 2
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 3
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 4
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 5
+27 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, sightseeing area of Krabi city, Ava Sea Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 27 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Ava Sea Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, laundromat can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Ava Sea Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Ava Sea Resort.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Ava Sea Resort Krabiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Ava Sea Resort Krabi
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

834 Moo.2,, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャダタイビレッジ
7.9
との評価
691 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビアクアマリンリゾート
7.9
との評価
755 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU