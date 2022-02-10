Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, sightseeing area of Krabi city, Ava Sea Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 27 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Ava Sea Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, laundromat can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Ava Sea Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Ava Sea Resort.