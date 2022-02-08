BANGKOK TEST & GO

Aurora Suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Aurora Suvarnabhumi features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and bar in Bang Bo. Each room at the 5-star hotel has garden views, and guests can enjoy access to a shared lounge and to a garden. The property provides room service, a kids' club and currency exchange for guests.

Guest rooms has air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, an electric tea pot, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. Rooms come complete with a private bathroom equipped with a shower and free toiletries, while certain units at the hotel also provide guests with a seating area. All rooms will provide guests with a closet and a coffee machine.

Buffet and American breakfast options are available daily at Aurora Suvarnabhumi.

The accommodation offers 5-star accommodations with a hot spring bath and playground.

Free private parking and a business center are available, as well as a 24-hour front desk.

Bangna is 21 miles from Aurora Suvarnabhumi, while Chachoengsao is 29 miles away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi, 22 miles from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

住所/地図

88/8 ซอย นวมินทร์1 แยก1 ถนน บางนา - ตราด, บางบ่อ สมุทรปราการ, Bang Bo, Samut Prakan, Thailand, 10560

