KRABI TEST & GO

Asura resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.2

185レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
Asura resort - Image 0
Asura resort - Image 1
Asura resort - Image 2
Asura resort - Image 3
Asura resort - Image 4
Asura resort - Image 5
+39 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Klong Dao Beach area, Asura resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Lanta. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Asura resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, family room, bar, beach. The ambiance of Asura resort is reflected in every guestroom. closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, internet access – wireless, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Asura resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Koh Lanta.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Asura resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Asura resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

777 m.3 Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
との評価
1120 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
との評価
321 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
との評価
92 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンランタ
8.2
との評価
330 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピハーバービューホテル
8.5
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピホリデーリゾート
8.4
との評価
1621 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU