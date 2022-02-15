Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located in a complex complete with a lounge, lobby, and coffee shop. The lower floors feature many local and international restaurants. The 234 guest rooms and suites are tastefully furnished with individually controlled air conditioner units and a private bathroom that includes a bathtub and shower. A swimming pool and fitness room are a couple of the leisure facilities offered at the hotel. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

