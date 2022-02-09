Artino Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Artino Hotel is ideally situated in Sathorn, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Artino Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Artino Hotel is home to 18 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Artino Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.