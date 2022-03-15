KRABI TEST & GO

アリータラリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8

4878レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Areetara Resort - Image 0
Areetara Resort - Image 1
Areetara Resort - Image 2
Areetara Resort - Image 3
Areetara Resort - Image 4
Areetara Resort - Image 5
+25 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

アリータラリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、人気のノッパラッタラビーチに位置し、快適さと贅沢をたっぷりと備えたモダンな宿泊施設を提供しています。ビーチまでわずか150mで、リゾートは楽しいまたはロマンチックなビーチでの休暇に理想的な休暇を過ごすことができます。客室はシンプルなデザインで設備が整っており、テレビやIDD電話などのモダンな設備が整っています。屋外プールは、日陰でくつろいだりリラックスしたり、屋外バーでカクテルを飲んだりするのに最適です。館内レストランではタイ料理と各国料理の両方を提供していますが、地元の漁師が毎日釣るシーフードを専門としています。アリータラリゾート（SHA Plus +）を予約するには、ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信してください。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
アリータラリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アリータラリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

177 Moo 3, Aonang Soi 8 Rd, Aonang, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

アナンタブリンリゾート
8.2
との評価
1479 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャダタイビレッジ
7.9
との評価
691 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビアクアマリンリゾート
7.9
との評価
755 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU