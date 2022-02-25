BANGKOK TEST & GO

Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

1923レビューによる評価
更新日 February 25, 2022
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 0
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 1
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 2
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 3
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 4
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 5
+43 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Wireless, Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Only 35.0 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Blanc Bespoke Tailors, Embassy of Switzerland, Witthayu Pier. Compass Hospitality is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, shrine. Step into one of 73 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitalityゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

15 Soi Nai Lert, Wireless Road, Lumpini Sub-district, Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10300

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
との評価
1762 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
との評価
815 レビュー
から ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
との評価
32 レビュー
から ฿-1
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
8.9
との評価
830 レビュー
から ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
との評価
2381 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
との評価
4289 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU