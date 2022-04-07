KRABI TEST & GO

Aonang Hill @11/1 - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
9

916レビューによる評価
更新日 April 7, 2022
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 0
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 1
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 2
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 3
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 4
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 5
+25 写真

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, Aonang Hill 11.1 is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Aonang Hill 11.1 ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park nearby to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Aonang Hill 11.1 is home to 54 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Aonang Hill 11.1.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Aonang Hill @11/1ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Aonang Hill @11/1
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

890 Moo.2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャダタイビレッジ
7.9
との評価
691 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
アナンタブリンリゾート
8.2
との評価
1479 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU