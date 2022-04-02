Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort (SHA Certified) is one of Chiang Mai's best hotels for business and leisure guests with its prime location at the heart of Chiang Mai despite the city's traffic. All of the 84 guestrooms at this 5-star hotel offers guests a comfortable and pleasurable stay with modern in-room amenities. Each guestroom features coffee/tea, a writing desk, air conditioning, television, mini bar, separate shower, and a room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Chiang Mai hotel offers a restaurant, babysitting, 24-hour room service, laundry service, butler service, and car rental. The hotel guests can also unwind with a variety of recreational activities such as an activity program, fitness room, spa, and swimming pool. With top-class business facilities, including high speed Internet access, conference rooms, and a business center, this hotel is the perfect choice for business travelers. With its prime location and comforting atmosphere, this is a good place to stay in Chiang Mai. To proceed with your booking at Anantara Chiang Mai Resort (SHA Certified), please select your chosen dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form. Anantara Chiang Mai Resort (SHA Certified)’s full rankings in the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards are: #1 Top 10 Southeast Asia Resort Hotels #5 Top 15 Resort Hotels in Asia #22 Top 100 Hotels in the World

