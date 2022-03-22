PHUKET TEST & GO

Amber Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

290レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
Amber Residence - Image 0
Amber Residence - Image 1
Amber Residence - Image 2
Amber Residence - Image 3
Amber Residence - Image 4
Amber Residence - Image 5
+3 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This small hotel in the heart of Phuket provides a blend of Thai style decor and modern amenities. From here, you are just 100 meters to the beach where you have numerous options for water sports on offer. You can also easily book a dive or a snorkeling trip to one of the nearby islands. And with tour assistance available at the hotel, you are sure to be getting the best available information. Amber Residence is not only competitively priced, but also offers excellent facilities and a location that lets you make the best out of your stay on the island.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Amber Residenceゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Amber Residence
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

195 Phrabaramee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150 Tel.076-346265

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

パトンパラゴンリゾート＆スパ
7.8
との評価
917 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイモンドクリフリゾート＆スパ
8.5
との評価
1915 レビュー
から ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
との評価
89 レビュー
から ฿-1
オーストリアンガーデン-タイパンビレッジ
8.7
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
パトンサンセットヴィラプーケット
9.1
との評価
32 レビュー
から ฿-1
パトンロッジホテル
7
との評価
403 レビュー
から ฿-1
アンダマンビーチスイーツホテル
7.8
との評価
818 レビュー
から ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
との評価
421 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU