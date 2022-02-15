BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5

581レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+26 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located beside the vibrant Petchburi Road, this 4-star lodging offers its distinct character enhanced with all amenities you expect from a resort in its class. The property boasts an exclusive selection of 129 residences - from studios to two bedroom units - that are uniquely adorned with signature Amari décor. The residences come well-equipped with modern amenities featuring spacious living and dining areas, work areas and fully-equipped kitchens. Guests may make use of the excellent recreational and leisure facilities including a gym, outdoor pool, and spa. Along with its cozy accommodation, guests are within easy reach of the MRT subway station and minutes away from Bangkok Hospital and Thonglor (Sukhumvit 55). If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified).

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

36, Soi Soonvijai 3, Yaek 6, New Petchburi Road, Soi 47, Huay Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10320

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
との評価
2454 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
との評価
4142 レビュー
から ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
との評価
2580 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU