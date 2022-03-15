CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Amaravati Wellness Center - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
10

1レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 0
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 1
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 2
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 3
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 4
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 5
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Chiang Mai, look no further than Amaravati Wellness Resort. Only 22 km away, this 2-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Amaravati Wellness Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, wheelchair accessible, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure the greatest comfort. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide clothes rack, dressing room, linens, mirror, towels to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Amaravati Wellness Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

100 Moo 7, Maerim-Samoeng (1096) Road, Rimtai, Maerim, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

