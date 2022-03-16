Amanah Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

9

57レビューによる評価
更新日 March 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Amanah BangkokWake up to the wonder of Bangkok with a stay at Amanah Bangkok, located only minutes from the heart of the city.The range of services provided by Amanah Bangkok ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including luggage storage.The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms at Amanah Bangkok are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained. The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doApart from amenities and services, Amanah Bangkok goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 98% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyPast guests rate facilities here higher than 97% of the city's accommodation.This hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 98% of accommodations in the city.

住所/地図

262 Soi Somdet Phra Chao Tak Sin 4, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

