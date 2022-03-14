Altera Hotel and Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

PATTAYA TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, shopping, beaches district of Pattaya, At Mind Serviced Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to -5 Supper Club, ParadiseTailor, Pattaya Dragon Shopping Center give to this hotel a special charm. At Mind Serviced Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 189 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, At Mind Serviced Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

99/1-2 Moo 9, Pattaya Second Road, Banglamung,, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

