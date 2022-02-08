SAMUI TEST & GO

Aloha Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.4

265レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Aloha Resort - Image 0
Aloha Resort - Image 1
Aloha Resort - Image 2
Aloha Resort - Image 3
Aloha Resort - Image 4
Aloha Resort - Image 5
+39 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lamai Beach has a reputation as being quieter and less crowded than nearby Chaweng, so if you like to be left alone, consider this hotel. With a beach location on the south side of Koh Samui, the Aloha Resort offers plenty of opportunities for ocean outings, and Chaweng is just a short cab ride away if you want to brave the crowds. The Aloha Resort also has a spacious pool for those who dislike saltwater or prefer not to get sand between their toes. The rates at this establishment are aimed at the budget conscious, giving them a little extra cash for outings or trips to the spa. Aloha Resort can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Aloha Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Aloha Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

128 Moo 3, Lamai Beach, T.Maret, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

パートナーホテル

チャウエンノイプールヴィラ
8
との評価
464 レビュー
から ฿-1
スカイビーチホテル
9.5
との評価
23 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ザハイブホテルサムイ
8.3
との評価
1255 レビュー
から ฿-1
スパリゾート
7.3
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
との評価
6 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロッキーズブティックリゾート
9
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
との評価
148 レビュー
から ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラマイサムイ
8.5
との評価
338 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラヤサムイ島
8
との評価
3 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU