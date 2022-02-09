CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1

441レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 0
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 1
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 2
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 3
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 4
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 5
+30 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2014, Akyra Manor Chiang Mai is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. Set 2.9 km from the excitement of the city, this 5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Akyra Manor Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Akyra Manor Chiang Mai is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Akyra Manor Chiang Maiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Akyra Manor Chiang Mai
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

22/2 Nimmanhaemind Rd., Soi 9, T. Suthep, A. Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU