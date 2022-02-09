CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9

94レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 0
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 1
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 2
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 3
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 4
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+13 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel your home away from home.

住所/地図

Singharat Road, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

