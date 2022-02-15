7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, shopping, restaurants district of Pattaya, C.K. Pattaya Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy gift/souvenir shop, ATM/cash machine on site, 24-hour check-in, car park charges applied. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, C.K. Pattaya Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.