2 Feel Bed Station - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Udon Thani
8.8

56レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

2 Feel Bed Station features garden views, free WiFi and free private parking, situated in Udon Thani, 400 metres from Bus station 1. Every unit has a private bathroom and shower, air conditioning, a flat-screen TV and a fridge. Guests can also relax in the garden. Popular points of interest near the aparthotel include Central Plaza Udon thani, UD Town and Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument. The nearest airport is Udon Thani Airport, 2.7 km from 2 Feel Bed Station.

539/60 Sai-uthit rd, Makkhaeng, Muang, Shopping Center, Udon Thani, Thailand, 41000

