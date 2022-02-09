合計AQホテルの部屋 200 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
政府公認の代替州検疫（A.S.Q.）として、バザールホテルバンコクは、タイ政府のタイへの到着要件に従ってタイに旅行する検疫ゲストを歓迎する準備ができています。
当ホテルは、政府の地方検疫と州検疫の両方のサービスに加えて、国際的に有名なピヤウェート病院との協力により、8か月以上の検疫業務の経験があり、滞在中のケアを保証します。
アメニティ/機能
- Sanitized, registered airport pick up service to hotel on arrival day *PRIVATE transport and FAST TRACK service available at an additional cost*
- COVID-19 test(s) as required by your package
- **TEST&GO EXPRESS RT-PCR results within 2-3 hours available with 2,000THB extra charge per person to our partner hospital**
- 24時間待機看護師
- Preliminary healthcare kit (hand sanitizer/medical alcohol, personal thermometer, masks etc.) for AQ guests
- Tele-medical consultant with doctors at Piyavate Hospital available if needed
- 追加費用で提供される非COVID医療サービスおよび医薬品
- If you are tested COVID-19 positive, you will be transferred to Piyavate Hospital or hospitels immediately for further treatment.
- *For 1, 1+5, and 7/10 days AQ package only* Full board meals with options available from a special AQ menu throughout your stay (breakfast, lunch, and dinner)
- *For 5 days Test&Go, full board meals are offered on day 1 and 5, the other 3 days are room only*
- 全室に飲料冷蔵庫、湯沸かし器、コーヒー、紅茶、ボトルをご用意しております。
- Additional Room Service and Butler services available
- トイレタリー、タオル、ローブ、スリッパ、基本的な洗濯用品が用意されています
- Wifi and digital TV (Optional pocket wifi rental from our partner available)
- 全室に独立したバスタブとシャワー
- リビングルーム、電子レンジ、パントリー（ジュニアスイートとミニスイートのみ）
- Outdoor leisure area by the pool for your relaxation with social distancing measures and fitness (allowed after negative 1st test results)
- 定期的な部屋の清掃サービス
- Item deposit counter available for family members to send guest personal necessities daily
- CCTVと24時間体制のセキュリティ
- AQ and Test&Go guests are elligible for 50% off at Top Fight Muay Thai boxing gym located in the premises.
4.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Variety of menu offered
- Pick up from airport organized and timely
- Drop off at hotel organized and timely
- PCR tests organized and timely
- Communication with hotel was good
- Food was not hot when arrived but tasty
- Room was a bit run down (duct tape on the floors?)
All in all a very comfortable stay. Wished more time was allowed outside after the negative result. Staff courteous and everything seems organized.
Toilet has a hard time flushing even after several flushes but otherwise things were in order.
4.4 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Extremely helpful staff
- Accomodating
- Friendly
- Food was repetitive
- Not allowed to swim
The staff make quarantine really easy and cater to all your needs.
They would often go to 7/11 for you and bring extra amenities when needed.
Definitely recommend!
2.4 Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
- durty
- pay for extra wifi
- Floor on the room with adhesive bands
- Can not close the curtains of the bathroom
will not recommend ....................................................................................
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
- My one day stay at the hotel was very comfortable.
The hotel person explained the complete test and go quarantine procedure very nicely.
Room was clean and the food was nice too.
All the staff of the hotel are very polite and helpful.
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- From airport to the room everything was professionnal
- Test made at 7pm in hospital before going to hotel, i get results at 2am
- Food was good and in the room have 12 Free big water bottles
- Hotel Staff made a really great job
- No english TV available at this time but good WIFI balance it
Everything was great, I recommend this place. The hotel staff kindly helps you for donwload and instal the quarantine apps, great job!!
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very nice English speaking staff. Near 7 eleven
I really enjoyed me stay and I would definitely stay at Bazaar hotel again. Very nice clean hotel and very helpful polite English speaking staff.
4.8 Superior Room
All was find the staff was very nice and helpfully. Information about Test was quick and at the same day so i had can plan about the next day after breakfast in the morning
4.4 Superior Room
ポジティブ
- Good Price and Good Service
From the Airport to the Hotel, There is very good service and price for 2 people. The room was so clean and specially service was very good.
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブネガ
- Basic TV channel. No HBO or Netflix
Food taste good and came piping hot. Portion size is good. Bath tube is a plus to relax after long day
3.4 Mini Suite
ポジティブ
WiFi need to be improuved.
.........................................................................
4.2 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- スタッフは素晴らしかった
- オンラインで非常に反応が良い
- 食べ物はいつも十分な量で来ました
- 余分なポケットwifiを支払った後でも、wifiはそれほど安定していませんでした
私はあなたの14日間このホテルをお勧めします。彼らはすべてを非常にスムーズに処理し、誰もが超プロフェッショナルです。彼らはメインストリートに面した部屋を持っており、おそらくもっと騒々しいですが、少なくともあなたは何らかの形の生活を見て、朝の日の出を得ることができます。または、より静かな住宅街に面した部屋があります。仕事で超高速で安定したwifiが本当に必要な場合は、まだ有効なタイのsimカードを使用し、無制限の4g / 5gのパッケージを購入するのが最善の策です。
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブネガ
快適なホテル、良いサービス
はい私はここに再び滞在します
食べ物は大丈夫でした主にタイ料理
価格は大丈夫だった
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブネガ
最初から最後まで、まるで私が唯一のゲストであるかのように、私は非常によく世話をされました。例外なく、スタッフはとても親切でフレンドリーでした。私の唯一の不満は隔離されていましたが、それはホテルのせいではありませんでした!!!
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
- ビュー、ベッド、食べ物、wifi、コーヒー、私の誕生日の楽しい贈り物
休暇を開始するために必要な14日間の検疫は、すでに非常に厳しいものですが、バザールホテルでの検疫はスーペリアルームで非常に快適でした。
4.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 食べ物はとても良い
- スタッフフレンドリー
- 迅速なサービス
- 部屋には十分なすべてがあります
滞在のための良い検疫ホテル。食べ物はとても良くて新鮮です。スタッフはフレンドリーです。サービスはうまくいきます。検疫時間の専門家がどのように機能するかを看護し、よく世話をします。
4.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 非常にきれいな
- すばらしいサービス
- あなたが必要とするかもしれないすべてを持っています
- とても素敵なスタッフ
- 組織された
- 窓のない部屋（ガラスの壁）
- 週のwifi、しかし彼らは私にSIMカードをくれました
バザールホテルバンコクへの訪問にとても満足しています。 10日間の検疫に必要なものはすべてありました。私もビーガンです。ベジタリアンメニューは本当に美味しくてバラエティに富んでいました。すべての食事がビーガンであったわけではありませんが、ほとんどの食事はビーガンでした。
簡単な検疫のためにこのホテルをお勧めします
3.6 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- たくさんのスペースがある広大な部屋。
- バスとシャワー、たくさんのバスアメニティと軽食。
- 毎日たくさんの食べ物と、滞在中の十分なボトル入り飲料水。
- 素晴らしい眺め。
- 快適で非常に大きなベッド。
- エアコンは素晴らしかった。
- スタッフは親切でフレンドリーでした。
- 検疫終了後のピックアップに便利なロケーション。
- 空港での優れた簡単なピックアップ。
- あなたの滞在と制限についてのすべてを明確に説明しました。
- 受付スタッフとのメッセージによる明確なコミュニケーション。
- 私は菜食主義者で、到着する前にこれを述べました。ほとんどの場合、それは大丈夫でしたが、滞在中に肉を4回提供され、2回は他のオプションも提供されましたが、肉が2回しか提供されなかったため、何も食べませんでした。
- 清潔なタオルはありません。10日滞在の場合はタオル1枚のみです。
スタッフはとても親切でフレンドリーで、滞在中に何が起こるかを説明する書類を受け取りましたが、屋上テラスで45分のスロットを予約できるはずだった7日目以降は誰もチェックインしませんでした。チェックアウトの前夜に私と一緒にチェックインしたので、ネガティブなテスト結果をまだ受け取らずにチェックアウトが進んでいると想定しなければなりませんでした。
タイに行く前に、リラックスして食事をする場所を探しているなら、お勧めです。
3.6 Superior Room
ポジティブネガ
- スタッフとのコミュニケーションが良くなるかもしれません。返信するのに何時間もかかることもあります。
- バルコニーはありませんでしたが、窓があればいいのですが。
- 余暇時間は45分。雨量が少ないとキャンセルされます。他のホテルが1時間を与えたと聞きました。
全体的に私の滞在はまともでした、whatsappを介したスタッフとのコミュニケーションに少しがっかりしました。
床は木の床にひびが入った場所にダクトテープで留められていましたが、それは予期していませんでした。
他のすべては期待通りでした。
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
それは快適なホテルと部屋です。スタッフはとてもフレンドリーです。食事とサービスは本当に素晴らしいです。サービスは24時間年中無休でご利用いただけます。私はこれがASQ滞在のためのホテルであることをお勧めします。
2.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 部屋は素晴らしかった、ベッドは素晴らしかった、バスルームは良かった
- Wi-Fiが機能しませんでした
- 食べ物が間違った時間に到着する
- 間違った食べ物を送る
私は香辛料にアレルギーがあり、豚肉は食べなかったと言いましたが、毎日間違った時間に食べ物を送ってくれたり、香辛料などでした。そして、私が彼らに連絡した場合、私はコミュニケーションに問題があるか、彼らが理解していなかったか、彼らが私を助けられなかったために問題を抱えています。