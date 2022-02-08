合計AQホテルの部屋 46 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 111最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にラディソンスイーツバンコクスクンビット 直接連絡し、 ラディソンスイーツバンコクスクンビットが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 32m²
฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,348 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,498 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40m²
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,848 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,049 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,098 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,299 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイート 55m²
฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,248 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,949 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,098 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bed Room Suite 65m²
฿44,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,648 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,349 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,098 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
バンコクでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。ラディソンスイーツバンコクスクンビットは、スクンビットロードのすぐそばにあるモダンな建物内にあり、エアコン完備の広々としたユニットには、32インチの薄型テレビと無料Wi-Fiが備わっています。屋上プールとフィットネス施設を併設しています。
ラディソンバンコクでは、スカイトレインのナナバンコク駅と地下鉄スクンビット駅への無料シャトルをご利用いただけます。サイアムパラゴンやシーロムパポンなどの人気エリアまで約5kmです。
床から天井までの窓とモダンなインテリアが特徴の広い客室には、ノートパソコンの金庫と紅茶/コーヒーメーカーが備わっています。広々としたバスルームにはプレミアムバスアメニティとレインシャワーがあります。
アメニティ/機能
- Test & Go Scheme includes :
- Stylish and comfortable room space start from 32 Sqm.
- Full board 3 meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with selection of International, Indian and Thai menu
- One-way Airport pickup from BKK or DMK (shared seated under Social Distancing Guideline) on 1st day arrival only. Private Airport pickup can be arranged at an additional charge of THB 500
- Complementary Wi-Fi and more than 40 TV channels (both Thai and International)
- In room coffee and tea making facility
- 20% discount on In-Room dining
- 20% discount on Laundry service
- Microwave offer in the Jr. Suite & Above room types only
- Please Note the Following
- Additional Breakfast can be arranges at an additional THB 200 Per Breakfast
- No alcohol is allowed to be served in the room or ordered from outside on a delivery service.
- Special offer additional night Superior room start at THB1,750 net room only
- 1st Swab Package - 1 x COVID-19 Test by Piyavate Hospital, as per MOH guidelines, the test will happen on arrival day at the hospital, while going to the Hotel.
- 2nd Swab Package -1 x COVID-19 Test by Piyavate Hospital, as per MOH guidelines on day 5.
- Express RT-PCR screening test within 3 hours can be arranged at an additional charge of THB 2,800 per person (Advance reservation required)
- Free* Cancellation & unlimited amendments* - Terms & Condition Apply
- Documents Required:
- Flight Details
- Copy of your passport (s)
- Copy of Vaccine Certificate
- Copy Thai ID Card *need for Thai Citizens Only*
- Any pre-existing health conditions or food allergies.
- Expats living and working in Thailand under valid visa and residential permit are required to provide insurance coverage in Thailand with minimum coverage of $50,000 or a valid social security card
- or verified letter from employer.
- If paying by bank transfer, please send a copy of payment transfer slips, If paying by credit card. Completed credit card authorization form (Note, if not completed accurately will result in a delay to your booking, make sure to include scanned copy of card – hide VCC number)
- Documents required 2 days before arrival:
- Thailand Pass QR Code
- For all Nationalities required COVID-19 negative test report / Covid Free Certificate, result within 72 hours before arrival in Thailand
スコア
4.1/5
とても良い
に基づく 18 レビュー
ラディソンスイーツバンコクスクンビット
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ラディソンスイーツバンコクスクンビットすべてのレビューを見る
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good service at hotel and as well as the pickup from hotel..
- Very less waiting time
- Tasty food with variety of menu
- Nothing to declare negative
Great response and friendly service from Namfon and Honey.
I recommend this hotel for all my friends
4.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Spacious and clean room. Small staff, but extremely efficient and responsive.
- Room service closes a bit early.
Great stay and great value for the money. I enjoyed my stay and would give the hotel a very positive recommendation.
4.3 One Bed Room Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very confy space with large bed and large room
Operation was efficient and staffs were nice. I loved staying there. I will use this hotel again!!!!
3.2 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Location
- Desk is good
- Bed comfortable
- They bring food to your door
- FORGET TO SERVE FOOD
- Poor organization
- Team stressed out
- Internet terrible, asked for booster, they lied to me
- Not the value for what you pay for
They forgot my breakfast 2x and the food I ordered once. Luckily I was only there for 7 days Sandbox. Can't imagine what Quarantine would be, wouldn't put my sanity into their hands. I asked many times for a booster for internet, was answered "sure", yes Sir" many times but nothing happened. Overall, bad experience. Location is great though, and most of the staff is willing to do their best. I recon it is much worse in other hotels. Breakfast food is OK.
4.3 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nice variety of food for each meal (Thai, Indian, western)
- Very spacious and comfortable furniture
- All steps from check-in/arrival to check-out/departure were smooth and hassle free
- Good selection of international TV stations provided
- Nurses were attentive and courteous during mandatory monitoring and testing activities
- Paint fumes due to some renovations required moving to a different floor during my stay
- Very weak wifi signal made it difficult to work / access internet unless seated/standing next to router
- No regular cleaning, changing linens/towels, or restocking of consumable items (soaps, drinking water, etc)
- No balcony in the room
I was very happy to stay at the Radisson Suites and I would like to extend my thanks to all of the staff who contributed to making my stay comfortable. It's difficult to tell from the photos on the website, but it seems that my reservation received a complementary upgrade (from junior suite to one-bedroom) and this was highly appreciated. I am a regular traveler to Thailand and I would consider staying at the Radisson Suites again during future mandatory ASQ periods.
2.9 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Reception did not inform about test result, I called reception and they said result has arrived and it is ok
When staying in Bangkok for a longer time I consider seriously to stay in this hotel. unfortunately nowadays far planning is not possible
4.9 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great room with balcony...excellent food and quick to respond to requests.
Really enjoyed my stay here but could have done with some proper crockery rather than plastic everything.
Staff were superb and made the experienxe as easy as possible.
Very good!
4.8 One Bed Room Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Free upgrade to 1 bed suite
- Good wifi
- Good selection of hot drinks with kettle
- Very quick 1/2 hour to get over test on way to hotel.
- Results back next morning but call at 10.45 pm.
- Quiet hotel
- Very organised at reception.
- 1st meal delivered about an hour after arrival
- Good choice for all 3 meals
- Helpful staff
- Food was a little cool but microwave provided.
- 2nd meal wasn't what I ordered ,expecting indian with Nan bread
- Should have ordered different eggs for breakfast.
- I had to ask for a copy of my results in the morning.
- No clear signs of where to check out in the morning
Overall my stay at the Radisson suites was good, I'd been readding all sorts of nightmares on Facebook. It was a little disorganised at the airport, when I came out of customs it wasn't very clear where to go for my ride, once sorted it was prompt travel.to a local hospital where the pcr test was done in the mini van after checking details and then to.the hotel.
As soon as I exited the van I was quickly checked in and asked to add them to my whatsapp account by QR code and then my meals quickly selected and then shown to my room, I seem to remember I only paid 5099 baht for a superior room.but I ended up.with a 1 bed suite 😊.
Good aircon in the room with free water, mixture.of hot drinks, fridge and microwave(came in handy the meals were a little cool on delivery) .1st meal.arrived in less than an hour with a ring at the door bell, 2nd was about 2 hours later at 6pm.
I was asleep.when the phone went with my.test results about 10.45pm😖.
Breakfast arrived at about 8am and I think they were scrambled but not very tasty( knew I should have brought the HP)
I sent a message to.reception asking for my results confirmation and received that about 1 hour later.
I came down to check out and I don't know if it was me or not but I didn't see a sign for reception and stumbled on it.
But once checked they quickly assisted me to get a taxi to my next hotel.
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- When do the booking, Khun Jenny is a very helpful lovely lady. Quick response
- The front desk staff seems to be very chill, could be more professional though. The lobby can be more bright.
Khun Jenny always responds and is very efficient. Her positive, efficient working attitude really helps me to meet the requirement of Thailand Pass.
The bed is comfy, room us clean. Khun Jenny always makes sure my test report come out on time do I can check out on time. Thank you Khun Jenny
2.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- I was upgraded in a large room which was fortunate considering the average confort of the place.
- To breathe fresh and clean air was impossible: the room is not cleaned for 15 days, we cannot open windows or having fresh air for 15 days, is the air condition disinfected? Are the staff vaccinated or tested? The hospital did not give assurance concerning healthy conditions of the hotel.
- The food is a bore and timing absurd: breakfast just before 9 am (so late) and dinner around 5.30 pm (so early).
I understand that this is the law but this experience was totally disappointing, costly and, in my view, unnecessary as I was fully vaccined (Pfizer) and negatively tested.
And after the last PCR test result, we must stay one more night which is pointless. I receive my invoice on WhatsApp: it mixes accommodation and ASQ service (not detailed), which is inappropriate for claiming insurance payback. The staff said that there is no choice.
4.7 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great Service
- Excellent Communication before arrival and during stay
- Huge Room / Suite
- Cleanliness
- Professional and ver friendly Staff
- Good size food portions
- Ability to order from outside and quick delivery
- Good sized kitchen with microwave
- Ability to hire fitness equipment
- Great sized work desk station
- Very comfortable bed
- Wifi was a bit erratic and slow but have found this in many ASQ hotels I have stayed in before.
Highly recommend the Junior Suite room, which I had a good view, with the floor to ceiling windows, both in the living room and bedroom.
1.9 One Bed Room Premier
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room is very spacious and the shower was excellent!
- Bed was comfy
- Wifi terrible
- Food terrible, the Thai food was inedible, the Indian food was ok, but you don’t want to eat Indian food all the time!
- Furniture worn
- No window to open, so you basically stay looked up in your room with no chance of fresh air for 2 weeks!
The food, the lack of fresh air and the extremely poor WiFi were the biggest drawbacks especially if you are locked 🔒 up for 2 weeks!
4.4 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The room size was pretty good, bed very comfortable, good air conditioner. The food was good and big portions. They also have good indian food, which was the main reason we booked this hotel. They provide router in the room if there is problem with wi-fi, which is great. You can also order food and snacks from outside, which is a big plus. They also had some complimentary snacks and drinks when we arrived.
- The only thing: there was no view from the window in our suite because of the other building blocking the view. If you don't care about view, then the stay at this hotel is awesome. Or you can ask for the room with the view.
First of all the big shout out to the staff and nursing team. Everybody was very nice and helpful. The customer service is excellent, everybody cares about you! Great job, thank you for taking care of us!!!
4.2 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 1.Room comfort , adequate facilities
- 2.Strictly rule for quarantine
- 3.Very Good service - for some of staff
- 1.Service is not consistently, esp lady staff not so friendly , unlike man staff is very good
- 2.Food just simple and half is Indian food , room service food not available for all menu
Overall is good but can improve some esp service for lady staff , variety food menu and available for room service
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 食べ物の選択肢は素晴らしく、食べ物はとても美味しかったです
- 部屋はスポーツをするのに十分な大きさでした
- スーパークリーン
- 私のすべての願いがカバーされました
- 私がWiFiに問題を抱えていたので、彼らは私の部屋にルーターを置きさえしました、そして彼らは30分と1時間でそれを解決しました
- Windowsが開かない
- 食べ物は時々私の好みのために少し油っぽかった
次回ASQにとどまる必要がある場合は、もう一度Raddisonを選択します。素晴らしいサービス、素晴らしい料理。彼らはドラッグ検疫が何であるかを知っており、とにかく可能な限りあなたを助けます。
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
経験は全体的にポジティブでしたが、wifiは素晴らしく、オンとオフがあり、スイートの一部の領域では非常に弱かったです。私たちが望んでいたのは午後8時30分以降で、利用できなかったため、ルームサービスは一度も使用しませんでした。彼らは私たちにトレッドミルをくれました、しかしそれから私たちはそれが作る騒音について不満を持っていました...それで私たちはそれをほとんど使用しませんでした。お金の価値の面では、それは少し残念でした。
5.0 Two Bed Room Premier
とても良いホテル！どうもありがとうございました！快適！とても広い部屋！私たちはメニューと食べ物も好きでした！ホテルをとてもきれいに！
4.9 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- スタッフの専門性
- 食品の品質と多様性
- Materass、タオル、ベッドシーツの品質
- 窓からの眺め、建物が見えるだけ
- スマートテレビはありません
優れたサービス
空港からのピックアップ、ケータリング、医療サービス、レセプション、日常の必要に応じた屋外ショッピング。
スマートテレビはありません。テレビは非常に古く、オンデマンドの映画はかなり高価です