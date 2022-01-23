BANGKOK TEST & GO

アーニャナナ@スクンビット-バンコク - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.7

1097レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
14 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 88 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にアーニャナナ@スクンビット-バンコク 直接連絡し、 アーニャナナ@スクンビット-バンコクが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 32
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • コネクティングルーム
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット

Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit-バンコクはBTSナナ駅から徒歩15分です。

ホテルのエアコン完備の客室はモダンな内装です。各部屋にはテレビとミニ冷蔵庫が備わっています。ホットシャワー設備は専用バスルームにあります。

C-Shop＆Restaurantでは、タイ料理と各国料理を提供しています。ルームサービスも提供しています。

アメニティ/機能

  • FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
  • 勤務中の24時間登録看護師
  • 検疫中（遠隔医療サービス）の健康関連のニーズに対応する認定医療スタッフ
  • 毎日の健康モニタリング
  • 救急車による病院への輸送（24時間サービスオンデマンド）
  • BKKまたはDMK空港とホテル間の片道送迎
  • 朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事
  • 無料の飲料水、コーヒー、紅茶メーカー
  • 定期的なスクリーニング検査のための専用エリア
  • 追加のアラカルトルームサービスメニューアイテムの20％割引
  • すべてのランドリーサービスの10％割引
スコア
4.3/5
とても良い
に基づく 14 レビュー
評価
優れた
7
とても良い
5
平均
2
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
アーニャナナ@スクンビット-バンコクゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
🇬🇧Stephen Merrill

でレビュー 23/01/2022
に到着しました 07/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • On time at the airport
  • Efficient testing process
  • Good follow up on test results
  • Excellent assistance with mobility
ネガ
  • Nothing to mention

Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out

🇪🇸Victor Augusto VALLMITJANA MUNOZ

でレビュー 30/12/2021
に到着しました 14/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room

Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly

🇬🇧Colin Whitby

でレビュー 29/12/2021
に到着しました 13/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very well organised
ネガ
  • We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.

The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.

🇲🇾Pang Jen Hui

でレビュー 13/12/2021
に到着しました 26/11/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
ネガ
  • Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day

Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel

🇿🇦Damien Jason Labuschagne

でレビュー 18/10/2021
に到着しました 02/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Friendly staff
  • Amazing food
  • Perfect procedures

Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!

🇬🇧Cledwyh Watkin

でレビュー 20/09/2021
に到着しました 29/08/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
  • Staff very helpful
  • Good internet speed.
  • Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
  • Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.

Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed. Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all. I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes. All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.

🇺🇸Ryan Mooney

でレビュー 19/09/2021
に到着しました 02/09/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Staff was kind and helpful.
  • Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
  • Was fairly clean except for floors.
ネガ
  • Food was horrible in my opinion.
  • Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
  • "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.

For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable. The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner. That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.

After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.

For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.

The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.

Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]

🇲🇲Shwe Yee

でレビュー 01/09/2021
に到着しました 31/07/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Front office staff are nice and helpful.
  • Big room
  • They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
  • They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
ネガ
  • No amenities in prior.
  • Charged for ear cotton buds.
  • Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
  • Mean kitchen stuffs.

This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds. Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.

🇧🇷Larissa Souza Dourado Caracho

でレビュー 25/08/2021
に到着しました 10/08/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Food
  • Aq security
  • Swab tests
  • WhatsApp support
ネガ
  • Slow wifi

The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection

🇹🇭Thawat Preedaphol

でレビュー 20/07/2021
に到着しました 02/07/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room

部屋に電子レンジが必要です。時々ゲストは空腹ではありませんが、後で食べるために温かい食べ物が必要です。

🇫🇮Pertti Fält

でレビュー 09/07/2021
に到着しました 18/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • セブンイレブンサービス
ネガ
  • ベッドに新しいシーツはありません

いろいろな長い時間、2週間ですが、サービスは時間が楽になりました、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、

🇳🇿Alister Hamlin

でレビュー 27/04/2021
に到着しました 11/04/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • おいしいタイ料理
  • 良い英語の映画を見つけました
  • Wi-Fiは99％の確率で優れています
ネガ
  • 時々ゲストは多くの騒ぎをします
  • イングリッシュブレックファーストを気にしないでください

それは良いことであり、スタッフはそこで最善を尽くして支援します 良いシャワーとたくさんの食べ物 私はコーヒーのために毎日新鮮なミルクを手に入れることができました、そしてあなたがコーヒーが好きならあなたはあなたと一緒にいくつかを持ってくることをお勧めします 全体的に、それはどこでも部屋に閉じ込められることができるのと同じくらい良い経験でした。スタッフに感謝します👍😁

🇮🇷MR.RABBANI SAMAN

でレビュー 09/03/2021
に到着しました 08/02/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • 滞在するのに非常に清潔で快適な場所。
ネガ
  • 窓が開けないので、新鮮な空気が必要です。

食事、特にハラール食品の選択肢がもっと必要です。ホテルのスタッフのサービスに非常に感銘を受け、非常に役に立ちました。

🇹🇭Kanta Mettaprasert

でレビュー 05/03/2021
に到着しました 08/02/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • フレンドリーなスタッフとサービスは良いです
ネガ
  • 部屋から出られませんが、わかりました。

スタッフはとても親切で親切です。私は彼らに私のために充電アダプターを買うように頼みます、彼らはそれを過充電ではなくリーズナブルな価格で私に提供することができます。ホテルのスタッフはとてもフレンドリーで素敵なサービスです。全て大丈夫。 ASQのバジェットホテルをお探しの場合は、ここで選択することを強くお勧めします。

住所/地図

74 Sukhumvit Soi 3 Road, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

