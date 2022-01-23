合計AQホテルの部屋 88 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 32m²
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コネクティングルーム
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit-バンコクはBTSナナ駅から徒歩15分です。
ホテルのエアコン完備の客室はモダンな内装です。各部屋にはテレビとミニ冷蔵庫が備わっています。ホットシャワー設備は専用バスルームにあります。
C-Shop＆Restaurantでは、タイ料理と各国料理を提供しています。ルームサービスも提供しています。
アメニティ/機能
- FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- 勤務中の24時間登録看護師
- 検疫中（遠隔医療サービス）の健康関連のニーズに対応する認定医療スタッフ
- 毎日の健康モニタリング
- 救急車による病院への輸送（24時間サービスオンデマンド）
- BKKまたはDMK空港とホテル間の片道送迎
- 朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事
- 無料の飲料水、コーヒー、紅茶メーカー
- 定期的なスクリーニング検査のための専用エリア
- 追加のアラカルトルームサービスメニューアイテムの20％割引
- すべてのランドリーサービスの10％割引
スコア
4.3/5
とても良い
に基づく 14 レビュー
アーニャナナ@スクンビット-バンコク
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- On time at the airport
- Efficient testing process
- Good follow up on test results
- Excellent assistance with mobility
Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out
4.8 Deluxe Room
Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.
The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.
3.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
- Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day
Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- Friendly staff
- Amazing food
- Perfect procedures
Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!
4.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
- Staff very helpful
- Good internet speed.
- Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
- Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.
Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed.
Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all.
I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes.
All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.
3.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staff was kind and helpful.
- Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
- Was fairly clean except for floors.
- Food was horrible in my opinion.
- Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
- "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.
For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable.
The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner.
That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.
After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.
For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.
The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.
Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]
2.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Front office staff are nice and helpful.
- Big room
- They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
- They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
- No amenities in prior.
- Charged for ear cotton buds.
- Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
- Mean kitchen stuffs.
This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds.
Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.
4.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Food
- Aq security
- Swab tests
- WhatsApp support
The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection
4.3 Deluxe Room
部屋に電子レンジが必要です。時々ゲストは空腹ではありませんが、後で食べるために温かい食べ物が必要です。
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
いろいろな長い時間、2週間ですが、サービスは時間が楽になりました、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、、
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- おいしいタイ料理
- 良い英語の映画を見つけました
- Wi-Fiは99％の確率で優れています
- 時々ゲストは多くの騒ぎをします
- イングリッシュブレックファーストを気にしないでください
それは良いことであり、スタッフはそこで最善を尽くして支援します
良いシャワーとたくさんの食べ物
私はコーヒーのために毎日新鮮なミルクを手に入れることができました、そしてあなたがコーヒーが好きならあなたはあなたと一緒にいくつかを持ってくることをお勧めします
全体的に、それはどこでも部屋に閉じ込められることができるのと同じくらい良い経験でした。スタッフに感謝します👍😁
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
食事、特にハラール食品の選択肢がもっと必要です。ホテルのスタッフのサービスに非常に感銘を受け、非常に役に立ちました。
4.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
スタッフはとても親切で親切です。私は彼らに私のために充電アダプターを買うように頼みます、彼らはそれを過充電ではなくリーズナブルな価格で私に提供することができます。ホテルのスタッフはとてもフレンドリーで素敵なサービスです。全て大丈夫。 ASQのバジェットホテルをお探しの場合は、ここで選択することを強くお勧めします。