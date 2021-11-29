合計AQホテルの部屋 166 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
Booking requests for SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
スリープウィズミーホテルデザインホテルアットパトンは、パトン湾の高層ビルを見下ろす258室の客室とスイートで構成されています。ホテルはパトンの中心部に位置し、ジャンクセイロンショッピングセンター、バングラロードのウォーキングストリートに近く、ビーチから徒歩わずか3分です。ホテルは、モダンな設備、行き届いたサービス、国際的な快適さで知られています。客室は、今日の世界の旅行者の多様なニーズを念頭に置いて設計されています。彼らがビジネス、レジャー、家族、グループ、またはカップルであるかどうかにかかわらず、ゲストはすべての詳細と設備がすべての人に適していることに気付くでしょう。
アメニティ/機能
- プーケット国際空港からホテルへの往復空港送迎1回（最大：バン1台あたり5人）
- 各部屋にバルコニー付きの設備の整った個室
- 食事：朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボード（選択したメニューから/部屋に配達）
- 3日ごとの部屋の掃除
- 無料の高速インターネット
- 介護サービス24時間
- 看護師の監督による1日2回の温度チェックと健康モニタリング
- バンコク病院シリロイの医師が5日目と13日目に施設で実施した2回（PCRテスト）COVID-19スクリーニングテスト
- 観察中の各患者の状態に関する証明書レポート（医療認証）
- 患者の解放前の13日目のCOVID-19無料証明書の証明書（Fit to Fly証明書）
スリープウィズミーホテルデザインホテル@パトン
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す スリープウィズミーホテルデザインホテル@パトン
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi
ポジティブ
- Location for this hotel is really good and quiet. Not far from anywhere just 5 minutes walking for anywhere you want to go
I strongly advise to take this hotel and next visit for me on April for sure will be here again and thank for all amazing stuff working on this hotel
4.7 Suite Room
ポジティブネガ
Nice empoyees, cheap good food. Very nice and polite staff, all the way from the cleaners to the frontdesk.
4.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly staff
- Nice with the rooftop bar
The overall impression of the hotel is very positive.It is priceworthy and i can recommend it for travellers WHO want a decent hotel to a fair price