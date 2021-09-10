SAMUI TEST & GO

ロッキーズブティックリゾート - AQ / ASQ

Samui
9

414レビューによる評価
更新日 March 2, 2022
迅速な対応
1 REVIEW
合計AQホテルの部屋 50 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Ko Samui Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

タイランド湾の息を呑むような景色を見下ろし、ラマイのダウンタウンまで歩いてすぐのこのシックなホテルは、比類のないリラクゼーションに理想的な場所です。カップルや家族向けの客室とヴィラを備えたホテルの客室は、同クラスの宿泊施設に期待できるすべての設備を備えた独特の特徴を備えています。レクリエーション施設には、ゲームルームと2つのスイミングプールがあり、1つはビーチフロントにあり、もう1つは庭にあります。真っ白な料理で夜を締めくくることができる美しいビストロ/レストランもあります。手入れの行き届いた宿泊施設と優れた設備により、ロッキーズブティックリゾート（SHA Plus +）は絶妙な滞在場所となっています。

ロッキーズブティックリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ロッキーズブティックリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

🇩🇰Peter Bolther Rugaard

でレビュー 10/09/2021
に到着しました 03/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Garden View
ポジティブ
  • No matter, what you asked for, they find out, 100% service.
  • Food menu, are nice, and If you asked for other, then they arranged asap.
ネガ
  • None. Compared with the price.

Thanks, for making my 7 days in "prison" much easyer. I tried last year in BKK. and you just made it!

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

438/1 Moo 1, T. Maret,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

パートナーホテル

