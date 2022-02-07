合計AQホテルの部屋 100 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangkok Hospital Pattaya
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
ナジョムティエンでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。にぎやかなパタヤシティから車でわずか15分のラビンドラビーチリゾート＆スパです。宿泊施設、施設、伝統的なタイのおもてなしで快適さと静けさを提供します。
低層の植民地時代のスタイルに設定されたRavindraの客室は、プールサイド、庭園、または海の景色を望む専用バルコニー付きのクラシックなタイスタイルでデザインされています。設備には、DVDプレーヤーとWi-Fiインターネットアクセスが含まれます。
さわやかなドリンクを飲みながらプールサイドでリラックスしたり、ジョムティエンビーチに沿って歩いてすぐの場所で日光浴をお楽しみください。美しく手入れされたリゾートには、フィットネスセンターとスパがあり、贅沢なひとときをお過ごしいただけます。
ラビンドラビーチリゾート＆スパでは、新鮮なシーフードからカラオケでのカクテルまで、6種類の飲食オプションをご用意しています。
ラビンドラビーチリゾート＆スパでは、ホテルシャトルやベビーシッターなどのさまざまなサービスを提供しており、快適な滞在をお約束します。
アメニティ/機能
- 滞在期間中、24時間勤務の専門看護サービス
- 健康診断サービスと15日（14泊）の拘留時に診断書を発行
- サージカルマスク、消毒用アルコール1本、デジタル体温計
- 検疫の2日目、6日目、12日目の喉と鼻咽頭スワブによるCOVID-19検出サービス
- 朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事
- 無制限のWi-Fiインターネット
- LED TV
- コーヒー、紅茶、やかん
- 1日2本の飲料水
- リムジンサービス、空港からホテルへの片道ピックアップ
- ランドリーサービス10％割引/飲食20％割引
ラビンドラビーチリゾート＆スパ
4.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- A pleasant ‘stay’ considering the government’s constraints.
- None. It had to be done. Would have preferred balcony had some sunshine.
Would stay here again, but outside quarantine restrictions. Otherwise not that unpleasant. And food was varied and enjoyable.
4.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
Very nice room with pool-view balcony. Relaxing place to spend 2 weeks. The food is very good with a choice of Thai/Western for each meal. Room well equipped with lots of water, toiletries, towels, bedding etc. I did not need to request anything. Microwave in room. Only small complaint was the quality of the wifi/internet
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very accurate health monitoring
- Quarantine rules strictly implemented
- Tasty meals
- Balcony with nice view on the swimming pools and on the greens
- Kind and ready to help staff
Our quarantine stay in Ravindra beach resort was quite pleasant in spite of the quarantine rules. The 2 weeks seemed to be much shorter.
We could work thanks to the good WiFi connection.
The staff provided gym mat upon our request so we could have our workout sessions on the balcony.
The place was very quiet. Low buildings hidden in the greens, with direct access to the beach.
We are staying at least one more week in this hotel as we feel very comfortable here.
Highly recommendable.
4.2 Family Suite 1 Bedroom
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Large and comfortable rooms
- Large balcony
- Sometimes you could only choose between fish and fish dishes (Lunch or dinner). For a non-fish eater, the choice was limited.
The stay was very pleasant despite the restrictions. The 14 days passed quickly. The hotel can be recommended for the quarantine period.
4.6 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
素敵なホテル、スタッフはとても良いです、注文のための優れたサービス、前向きな姿勢。バルコニーに立つと、マウスキートが多すぎます。
4.3 Pool Villa 1 Bedroom
ポジティブ ネガ
リゾートは素晴らしいスタッフでとてもきれいでした。そこの提携病院（バンコクパタヤ）のサービスもとても良かったです。
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 美しい景色と部屋、とても親切なサービス、ビーチタイムが大好きでした。
- 検疫は一般的には十分ではありませんが、より多くのビーチタイムは素晴らしく、最初のCovidテストの後に保証されました。
10日間の検疫を行うための最良の方法。とてもきれいで、食べ物は最高でした！ WiFiはもう少し強力だったかもしれませんが、それがはるかに優れていたバルコニーを楽しんだ。本当に素晴らしかったので、すべての施設を自由に使えるようになったら帰れるといいですね。スタッフと助けてくれたすべての人に感謝します。もっとビーチタイムが欲しいです:)