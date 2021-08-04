PHUKET TEST & GO

バンヤンツリープーケット - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.8

319レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Banyan Tree Phuket - Image 0
Banyan Tree Phuket - Image 1
Banyan Tree Phuket - Image 2
Banyan Tree Phuket - Image 3
Banyan Tree Phuket - Image 4
Banyan Tree Phuket - Image 5
+3 写真
迅速な対応
5% 保証金
1 REVIEW
合計AQホテルの部屋 32 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangkok Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にバンヤンツリープーケット 直接連絡し、 バンヤンツリープーケットが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

バンヤンツリープーケットのダブルプールヴィラは、卓越した体験をお探しの方のために設計されており、贅沢な空間で親密で落ち着いた環境を提供します。贅沢なツインプールのあるトロピカルガーデン内にあり、プーケットの5つ星ヴィラリゾート体験を締めくくる、ご自身のヴィラホストのカスタマイズされたおもてなしをお楽しみください。

アメニティ/機能

  • あなたの経験には以下が含まれます：
  • Luxury Accommodation
  • Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van
  • Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • 24 hours Virtual Villa Host
  • In-Villa Dining Menu Available
  • 20% Discount on Food & Beverage
  • バンコク病院-プーケットサービス
  • COVID-19 tests during stay
  • Doctor Visits
  • Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse
  • Temperature Check Twice per Day
  • COVID-19 Free Certificate
スコア
5.0/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
バンヤンツリープーケットゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す バンヤンツリープーケット
すべてのレビューを見る

🇮🇱Miriam Cohen

でレビュー 04/08/2021
に到着しました 23/07/2021
5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa
ポジティブ     
  • これはここで天国のように美しいです。食べ物とプールは素晴らしいです、すべてが予想を超えていました！すべてのチームに感謝します！特にミクとジニに私たちの素晴らしいホスト
ネガ
  • 何もない。すべて完璧

ここで家族と充実した時間を過ごすことを後悔することはありません。それは非常に高価ですが、間違いなく価値があります

Hotel Offer Brochure

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Amphur Talang, Phuket, 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand

