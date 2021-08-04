Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
予約リクエストにより、優先的にバンヤンツリープーケット 直接連絡し、 バンヤンツリープーケットが直接支払いを回収します。
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
バンヤンツリープーケットのダブルプールヴィラは、卓越した体験をお探しの方のために設計されており、贅沢な空間で親密で落ち着いた環境を提供します。贅沢なツインプールのあるトロピカルガーデン内にあり、プーケットの5つ星ヴィラリゾート体験を締めくくる、ご自身のヴィラホストのカスタマイズされたおもてなしをお楽しみください。
33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Amphur Talang, Phuket, 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand