कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
The premier family resort in the Kata Beach neighborhood, Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa is a 5-minute walk from Kata Beach.
Each room type has a balcony with an excellent garden view, pool view or sea view. The spacious accommodation is perfect for families looking to bond and relax together during a tropical island holiday in Phuket’s family favorite beach destination on the island’s west coast.
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa offers the chance for families to make unforgettable holiday memories. An all new dedicated kids area offers plenty of activities to entertain the little ones as mom and dad lounge by the pool or swim-up to the pool bar. Meals are shared at our stylish restaurant which features a delectable menu of Asian-Fusion favorites. Rejuvenate in the spa with a choice of soothing treatments and therapies, or enjoy a workout in the fitness center. The resort offers parking available on-site.