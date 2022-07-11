कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Located in Krabi town, within 2.1 mi of Wat Kaew Korawaram and 2.5 mi of Krabi Stadium, Alisa Krabi Hotel offers accommodations with a terrace and as well as free private parking for guests who drive. With a garden, the 2-star hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom. The accommodations features a 24-hour front desk, room service and luggage storage for guests.
At the hotel, the rooms are fitted with a wardrobe. All rooms at Alisa Krabi Hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels.
The accommodations offers a à la carte or Asian breakfast.
Thara Park is 3.1 mi from Alisa Krabi Hotel, while Krabi pier - Klong Jirad is 3.7 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Krabi International Airport, 5 mi from the hotel.