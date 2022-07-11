KRABI HOTELS

Alisa Krabi Hotel - Hotel

Krabi
8.7

5 समीक्षाओं के साथ रेटिंग
संशोधित किया गया July 11, 2022
त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया

कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in Krabi town, within 2.1 mi of Wat Kaew Korawaram and 2.5 mi of Krabi Stadium, Alisa Krabi Hotel offers accommodations with a terrace and as well as free private parking for guests who drive. With a garden, the 2-star hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom. The accommodations features a 24-hour front desk, room service and luggage storage for guests.

At the hotel, the rooms are fitted with a wardrobe. All rooms at Alisa Krabi Hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels.

The accommodations offers a à la carte or Asian breakfast.

Thara Park is 3.1 mi from Alisa Krabi Hotel, while Krabi pier - Klong Jirad is 3.7 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Krabi International Airport, 5 mi from the hotel.

सभी होटल दिखाएं
सभी 190+ सैंडबॉक्स होटलों के माध्यम से खोजें
अंक
0.0/5
अनरेटेड
पर आधारित 0 समीक्षा
रेटिंग
उत्कृष्ट
0
बहुत अच्छा
0
औसत
0
गरीब
0
भयानक
0
अगर आप Alisa Krabi Hotel के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।
समीक्षा छोड़ें Alisa Krabi Hotel
सभी समीक्षाएं देखें

होटल ऑफ़र ब्रोशर

भोजन मेनू छवियाँ

पता / नक्शा

42/47 Khumuang Road, Parknam Districk, Muang, Krabi, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

साथी होटल

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
रेटिंग के साथ
3402 समीक्षा
से ฿-1

लोकप्रिय फिल्टर

आस-पास के Test & Go होटल

The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
रेटिंग के साथ
221 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
रेटिंग के साथ
634 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
रेटिंग के साथ
553 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
रेटिंग के साथ
691 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
रेटिंग के साथ
3503 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
रेटिंग के साथ
1021 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
रेटिंग के साथ
2864 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
रेटिंग के साथ
1479 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
Thailand Travel Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Long Term Resident Visa (LTR)
Thailand ESim
Covid Visa Extension
Retirement Visa Extension
Visa Agent Thailand
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
Visa Extension in Thailand
Visa on Arrival in Thailand
Thai News
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU
HI