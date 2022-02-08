BANGKOK TEST & GO

Zensation The Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
note avec
43 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Bangkok, Zensation The Residence features a garden, terrace and shared lounge. This 4-star hotel offers free WiFi. The property is situated a 20-minute walk from Patpong and 2.1 km from Snake Farm-Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute. Guest rooms in the hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV. Rooms are complete with a private bathroom equipped with free toiletries, while selected rooms also boast a seating area. All guest rooms will provide guests with a microwave. At Zensation The Residence guests are welcome to take advantage of a spa pool. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 24 km from the accommodation.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Zensation The Residence , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Zensation The Residence
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

211 Soi.Sathorn 11, Sathorn Roa, Sathorn Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
note avec
19 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
note avec
4241 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
note avec
2226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
note avec
694 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
note avec
5835 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
note avec
347 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU