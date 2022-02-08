Weekender Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Weekender ResortWake up to the wonder of Koh Samui with a stay at Weekender Resort, located only minutes from the heart of the city. Looking for lots of choices? Weekender Resort spoils you for choices in activities, with its convenient location just 1.6 km from the Hin Ta & Hin Yai Rocks.The facilities and services provided by Weekender Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Koh Samui.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? laundromat and laundry service offered at the resort will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Weekender Resort guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at Weekender Resort are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Weekender Resort even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television, in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries and bathrobes in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Weekender Resort. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. A night in at the resort's bar and nightclub can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Guest can choose to have groceries delivered to their room at Weekender Resort, for exceptional convenience and ease of dining. Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Weekender Resort. Don't forget to explore the resort's easily accessible beach. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, hot tub, solarium, steam room, spa and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the resort's fitness facility. Get wet in the best way on sunny days by joining water-world activities like motorized water sports. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the library. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Koh Samui during your stay at the resort. Keep your vacation simple, with a visit to Lamai Beach just 480 m away, where the ocean breeze makes you instantly feel relaxed. The best way to remember your time in Koh Samui is with a nice gift at Lamai Sunday Nightmarket located about 550 m away.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 93% of the city's accommodation.Know you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 87% of the city's accommodation.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 92% of other options in the city.