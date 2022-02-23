PHUKET TEST & GO

Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
note avec
165 avis
Mis à jour le February 23, 2022
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 0
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 1
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 2
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 3
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 4
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 5
+41 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the restaurants, beaches, romance area of Phuket city, Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 15 km away. For those of you who want to venture out, Oasis Spa Phuket Kamala, BS Collection, Boss Tailor are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, postal service are just a few of the facilities that set Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, diving are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa hits the spot in many ways.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

37/11 Moo 2, Kamala Beach, A. Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Résidence Kamala Beach
8
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Pe La Resort Phuket
8.5
note avec
86 Commentaires
De ฿-1
À l'hôtel Kamala
8.9
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Les palmiers Kamala
8.5
note avec
239 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunwing Kamala Beach
8.5
note avec
562 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
note avec
323 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Station balnéaire de Kamala. Un complexe Sunprime
8.3
note avec
955 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas
8.4
note avec
3640 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU